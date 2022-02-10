Words are difficult, as Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene knows all too well.

The conservative politician made headlines Wednesday night after mistakingly saying "gazpacho" instead of "Gestapo" in reference to the security patrolling the Capitol building.

“Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens,” Taylor-Greene said on conservative news show, Real America with Dan Ball.

So what is the difference between the two similar-sounding words? We've created a helpful guide for Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

First, you've got to pay close attention to what's in front of you, congresswoman.

If it has the following attributes:

Is a cool soup

Made from raw vegetables

Served in summer as a refreshing snack

Then all evidence points to it being gazpacho. Maybe pop a mint after dinner to counteract the garlic.

If it has these attributes:

Is a secret police officer

Dressed in Nazi regalia

Responsible for assisting in the violent murders of millions of Jewish people

Then the odds are likely that you've time-traveled to the 1940s and have encountered the Gestapo.

We hope this helps, Marjorie. You're welcome to print it out for reference.

But as a side note - even if Taylor-Greene said Gestapo instead of gazpacho, the comparison to police patrolling the Capitol due to security concerns following the January 6, 2021 insurrection to secret police in Nazi Germany is still inappropriate.



The situation is all very reminiscent of a certain covfefe.

