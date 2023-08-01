Joe Lycett has made a Brexit urinal to 'celebrate the success' leaving the EU

Joe Lycett has made a Brexit urinal to "celebrate the success" of Britain leaving the European Union.

In his latest stunt, the comedian posted a picture of the urinal, which is cream coloured with red and blue spots with "Brexit" written in blue writing and wrote a cheeky caption professing to celebrate Britain leaving the bloc.

He wrote: "Introducing the new Brexit Urinal™ (just for us lads) celebrating the great success of Brexit!!! Just finalised with the PR team that our brand slogan is going to be 'if you love it so much, why don't you p**s on it?' which I couldn't agree more with!!!!!

"Thanks to Tom Martin of Weatherspons [Tim Martin of Wetherspoons] who has also agreed to replace all the p**sers in his pubs with them and the public will be able to buy them exclusively in branches of next and some select ann summers."









The joke follows Lycett pretending to love Liz Truss during a BBC interview and trolling home secretary Suella Braverman after the Rwanda plan was deemed "unlawful" by courts.

Looks like he will continue to be a thorn in the Tories side for a while yet.

