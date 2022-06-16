Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis joked that he welcomes support from “African Americans” after Elon Musk pledged to vote for him in 2022.

Musk was born in South Africa, where he grew up, before moving to Canada at the age of 17.

“I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” the Florida governor joked when asked about his thoughts on the Tesla CEO's endorsement.

Musk also predicted a "massive red wave in 2022” after tweeting he'd voted Republican.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

