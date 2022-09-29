Video

Awkward moment finance minister agrees tax cuts only help the wealthy

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp accidentally let slip that it was 'true' that plans to cut taxes would only benefit the super-wealthy.

He appeared on Sky News where he was grilled on what it means for those crippled by the cost of living crisis.

"That's true, it benefits people who earn more than £150,000", he said of the 45p tax rate. "But very often those are people who are internationally mobile and can choose where to locate."

cost of living crisis
