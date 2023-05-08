Lee Anderson told coronation protesters to "emigrate" and it completely backfired

Stop the press - Lee Anderson has put his foot in it again.

This time, the "it" the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party has put his foot in is the rights of protesters during King Charles III's coronation this weekend.

After dozens of Republicans were arrested, the MP for Ashfield suggested they should emigrate.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Twitter, he wrote: “Not My King?

“If you do not wish to live in a country that has a monarchy the solution is not to turn up with your silly boards. The solution is to emigrate.”

People thought his views were rather silly and he got piled on by commenters.

The Metropolitan Police Service has faced criticism after more than 50 people were arrested for alleged affray, public nuisance and breach-of-the-peace offences during the proceedings.

The arrests come as part of the controversial new Public Order Act, which also sees protesters who have an object with the intention of using it to “lock on” liable to a fine, with those who block roads facing 12 months in prison.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.