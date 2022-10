Keir Starmer roasted Liz Truss at PMQs by suggesting her new book title could be 'Out By Christmas'.

The leader of the opposition opened with the joke which set the tone for the rest of the session, as the prime minister battled quips about her U-turns.

"A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office. Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas", Starmer said.

“Is that the release date or the title?”



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.