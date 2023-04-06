Nigel Farage gets tricked into promoting Led By Donkeys

Nigel Farage has accidentally found himself at the heart of Led By Donkeys' new marketing campaign, by making a Cameo for the political group, who referred to themselves as 'LBD'.

"All of you please listen up, and pony up for LBD's fundraiser because we need to make this happen", he says to the camera, appearing to innocently think it was a charity initiative.

"We need to make change happen", he adds.

The clip then encourages viewers to help Led By Donkeys fight back against corrupt politicians by donating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters