The Prime Minister has resigned.

No, this is not an old story from the summer about Boris Johnson; Liz Truss has resigned from her post after just 44 days in office.

It is not a long time at all, is it? She's actually the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

To put this very short time into context, here are five things that lasted longer than Truss in Downing Street.

1. The Daily Star's lettuce

After a writer at the Economistmade the brutal comparison last week, saying she wouldn't last much longer in post, the Daily Star decided to embark in some investigative journalism and find out if Truss would stay in post as PM for longer than it takes a 60p lettuce from a supermarket, left out of the fridge no less, to deliquesce.

The lettuce won.





2. Truss's leadership campaign

Embarrassingly, Truss spent more time campaigning to be leader of the Tory party over the summer than she did being leader of the party that, for some reason, elected her.

That's got to hurt.





3. David Blaine's glass box stunt

In 2003, the American illusionist David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a glass box by the River Thames in London without food.

The stunt shocked the world and it was reported that some 10,000 people went to look at him.

There's a simile or something in there about how being PM is like being in a glass box with the public gazing at your every move but anyway, Blaine's stunt lasted for the same number as days as Truss was PM, which is very spooky indeed.





4. Nadhim Zahawi

When Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor to keep things ticking along during the Tory leadership race, he was described as a caretaker chancellor.

He wasn't expected to do much, simply carry on while waiting for the new chancellor.

But Zahawi ended up as chancellor for 63 days. This is longer than chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng lasted (38 days) and longer than Truss's premiership.





5. Sam Allardyce as England manager

Allardyce was the England manager in 2016 for just over two months, and the team only played one match with him.

Truss couldn't even make it that long.





We'd feel sorry for her, but then again she plunged the pound and barely had a mandate to rule so...

