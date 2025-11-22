Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shocked Americans on Friday (21 November) night when she announced she would be resigning from Congress on 5 January, taking aim at US president Donald Trump and what she called the “political industrial complex” by saying she refuses to be a “battered wife” in the Republican Party.

After making headlines in recent weeks for clashing with Trump over the release of the Epstein files, Greene said on a video lasting more than 10 minutes (or a four-page statement, if you fancy reading) that “loyalty should be a two way street and we should be able to vote our conscience”.

She went on to add: “I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.

“And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Trump has since taken to Truth Social to claim Greene resigned due to "plummeting poll numbers".

MTG’s sudden announcement of her upcoming departure has left social media divided, with one user writing: “I don’t like her, I don’t trust her, but god help me I’m beginning to respect her":

Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett commented that “the threats that come with being on the opposite side of Trump ARE REAL”:

And one expressed a hope that Greene would end up running for president:

Others delighted in her resignation, with Republicans Against Trump posting “good riddance”:

Gun control activist David Hogg, who was seen in a video being harassed by MTG over the second amendment, simply wrote: “See ya!”

Meanwhile, Trump ally Laura Loomer thanked Greene “for leaving”, adding, “enjoy selling out the radical left”:

But there were also those who pleaded with Greene not to resign, and to instead “stay and fight”:

As for the statement itself, several journalists have spotted a detail which seems to point to QAnon, the baseless far-right conspiracy theory once pushed by MTG:

Aric Toler of The New York Times wrote Greene had “put in a not-so-subtle nod shading the QAnon mindset”:

Mike Rothschild, a journalist covering conspiracy theories, said Greene’s talk of there being “no plan to save the world” references a Q slogan “in a way believers will pick up on”:

Per IMDb, Q: The Plan to Save the World is “a propaganda piece meant to support U.S. President Donald Trump and explain the Q-Anon movement's plan to ‘save the world’”.

Greene previously spoke about her support for QAnon in a Fox News interview back in 2023, where she admitted she had “easily gotten sucked into some things I’d seen on the internet” but “that was dealt with quickly early on”.

“I never campaigned on those things, that was not something I believed in, that’s not what I ran for Congress on. So those are so far in the past,” she said.

