Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Trump to pardon George Santos over 'injustice'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has urged Donald Trump to pardon George Santos, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence, claiming some of her colleagues have "committed far worse offenses" than he has.

Republican congressman Santos pleaded guilty to the federal charges in New York, where he was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

It had emerged that Santos had lied about his background and misused campaign funds to finance his lifestyle, and this resulted in the controversial politician becoming the first member of Congress to be expelled in over two decades, and just the sixth of all time.

Santos began his sentence at the end of last month in the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

But he's already got someone fighting his corner for him to be released, as Republican congresswoman Greene has penned a letter asking the president to pardon him.

"A 7-year prison sentence for campaign-related charges is excessive, especially when Members of Congress who’ve done far worse still walk free," said Greene, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"George Santos has taken responsibility. He’s shown remorse. It’s time to correct this injustice. We must demand equal justice under the law!"

She also shared a copy of the letter in which she thinks a "seven-year sentence for such campaign-related matters for an individual with no prior criminal record extends far beyond what is warranted."

"While his crimes warrant punishment, many of my colleagues who I serve with have committed far worse offenses than Mr. Santos yet have faced zero criminal charges. I strongly believe in accountability for one’s actions, but I believe the sentencing of Mr. Santos is an abusive overreach by the judicial system," Greene added.

Although she didn't specify which colleagues she was referring to.

Last month, Santos expressed his concerns in an interview with Tucker Carlson that prison could be his “death sentence.”

“I don’t know that I survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison. It’s a medium facility. I’m not a street-wise guy. I don’t know how to fight. I’m a gay man. We– statistics tell you what happens to gay men in prison. I didn’t know I survived this. I, I’m being honest. I mean, I can’t change that," he said.

Ahead of serving his sentence, Santos also took to X, where he wanted people to know that he is "not suicidal" and shared similar worries about what his time in prison will entail.

"I'm heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there.

He added, "If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie…full stop. The statistics around what happens to gay men in BOP custody are horrifying, and that’s exactly why I’m putting this out there now. So if something does happen, there’s no confusion."

Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest GOP comments stun critics, and How George Santos became the biggest star on Cameo.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.