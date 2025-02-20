Mike Pence, US vice president-turned-Donald Trump critic, has delivered another brutal takedown of his former boss and the man who incited an insurrection where people called for him to be hanged - this time condemning the Republican’s comments about Ukraine amid its ongoing invasion by Russia.

To recap, on Tuesday (18 February), the US president told reporters at Mar-a-Lago: “I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well, but today I heard, ‘oh, we weren’t invited’.

“Well, you’ve been there for three years, you should have ended it three years [ago]. You should have never started it, you could have made a deal.”

We appreciate February 2022 seems a long while ago now, but we’d like to think pretty much everyone would remember that it was Russia who started the war in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin claiming it was a “special military operation” with the aim of carrying out a “denazification” of Ukraine – despite its president Volodymyr Zelensky being Jewish.

And it’s this very simple fact about which Pence has decided to remind Trump, taking to Twitter/X on Wednesday to tell the president “Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war”.

“Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The Road to Peace must be built on the Truth,” he wrote, attaching an article from Fox News from February 2022 with the headline “Russia invades Ukraine in largest European attack since WWII”.

And there’s been one pretty universal response from other social media users following this intervention:

Essentially, people couldn’t quite believe they were retweeting and agreeing with Pence:

Others, meanwhile, expressed their disbelief at how distanced Pence has become from the individual he previously used to serve alongside:

Ever since certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost, Pence has launched several attacks on the Republican, including saying Trump was “wrong” to overturn that election and – in his own bid to become the next US president back in 2023 – said “anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States”.

Pence’s comments are quite different to that of Trump’s current vice president, JD Vance, who has also ripped into Zelensky and Ukraine by reposting Trump’s remarks on social media with his own snide comment.

“I just wanted to make sure no one missed it,” he wrote.

