Mike Pence rips into former-boss Trump as he launches 2024 presidential bid

Mike Pence has announced his presidential bid with a scathing video towards Donald Trump.

In it, he slammed his former running-mate over the Capitol riots, and his attempts to overturn the election.

"I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States," he said, before concluding: "And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again."

