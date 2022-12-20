Minister asked if Rishi Sunak is 'taking the mickey' over nurse strike

A minister has been challenged on the nurse strike and the situation surrounding the NHS, as well as being asked whether Rishi Sunak is “taking the mickey”.

It comes after Sunak was quoted as saying he wants the NHS to be there for people when they need it as nurses strike for the second time in a matter of days.

Health minister Will Quince was quizzed on Sunak’s comments during an interview on Sky News.

Presenter Niall Paterson asked Quince: “Rishi Sunak this morning has given a rather interesting interview to the Mail, in which he talks about Sunakism - his political philosophy.

“He says this, which I think will cause people to stop and stare: ’The first thing I want to deliver for people is peace of mind.

“Peace of mind is also about knowing that public services like the NHS are going to be there for you and your family when you need them’. He then goes on to talk about waiting lists. Is Mr Sunak taking the Mickey?”

Quince went on to reply: “No, not at all. If you look at the most recent autumn statement, it was exactly that - public services were prioritised.”

The minister also warned people not to do anything “risky” when ambulance drivers strike on December 21.

Quince urged the public to avoid anything risky on Wednesday, telling BBC Breakfast: “Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so because there will be disruption on the day.”

“But the key thing is for anybody that does have an emergency situation or a life-threatening situation that they continue to call 999,” said Quince.

Later on BBC Radio 4, he also said that anyone with chest pains on Wednesday should still call 999.

