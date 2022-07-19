Nadine Dorries has left the nation with its head in its hands once more, after she appeared to call Keir Starmer "boring" in parliament.

The culture secretary made the very mature intervention during a debate on confidence in the government while Starmer compared the Tories to a struggling Premier League football club “changing managers as they slide towards relegation”.

It was when he claimed that Rishi Sunak had “broken” the economy and helped prop up the prime minister in office that she yelled out "you're boring" at the leader several times.

PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Santina said one Tory backbencher described it as "mortifying" after watching the clip which has - of course - gone viral on Twitter:

The government won the vote of no-confidence in the end by 349 to 238, a majority of 111, and we thank our parliamentarians for the use of government time. It's not like anything else is happening in the country that the could deal with...

Whether Dorries would win a vote of confidence, on the other hand, is something we wouldn't bet on.

