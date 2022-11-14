Nancy Pelosi didn't hesitate to proudly roast former President Donald Trump when asked if his 2024 presidential election run would be "good news for Democrats."

On Sunday (13 November), the Speaker of the US House of Representatives spoke with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week.

He asked herabout Trump's likely announcement that he will run for commander-in-chief again this Tuesday (15 November).

"Is that good news for Democrats?" Stephanopoulos asked.

Pelosi said she doesn't discuss Trump's plans but believes it's "bad news for the country."

"This is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kinds of people to run for office, who do not share the values of our democracy," Pelosi told Stephanopoulos.

She also said that she doesn't believe Trump's bid "is a force for good for our country."

Still, Pelosi said that it is up to the Republican party to decide who they vote for, but acknowledged that there are "vast differences" in their beliefs from the Democrats, including things such as the disbelief in science and climate change and health care.

Many people on social media who saw the video clip agreed with Pelosi's viewpoints.

One person on Twitter wrote: "I stand with Nancy; bad news is right."

Another wrote: "Speaker Pelosi says it how it is...Trump is not good for Politics; the United States of Statements and [the] World would be a safer place."

Elsewhere, Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi if President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, to which she didn't hesitate to share that she believes he should.

"President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much," she said.

