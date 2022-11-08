Trump teases 'big' announcement on 15 November

Donald Trump has dropped his biggest hint yet that he'll be announcing his presidential run next week, after months of speculation.

Just last week he said he would “very, very, very probably” run again, and told crowds at an Ohio rally to expect big things soon.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” he said to the sound of cheers at the event for GOP Senate candidate JD Vance.

“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

