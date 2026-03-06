Pokemon Company hits back after White House uses Pokopia to push MAGA message online

The White House's official X / Twitter account has posted yet another gaming image that's causing a stir on social media.

The account is starting to get a bit of a track record for posting bizarre gaming content, with a recent example being that people are thinking the White House is treating war like Call of Duty after a post seemingly mixed gameplay footage with real-life air strikes.

And the account has done it again, this time with Pokemon.

The White House posted what seems to be an AI generated logo saying 'Make America Great Again' in the same style as Pokemon Pokopia and seems to have even used an image from the game too. It comes as Pokemon Pokopia released on Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday (5 March).

And in response, The Pokemon Company has hit out at the post and distanced itself from the messaging.

In a statement provided to The New York Times, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand.

"We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property. Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

There's a lot of interest around Pokemon at the moment as the iconic franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and it seems The White House is aiming to take advantage of this.

As well as Pokemon Pokopia releasing, Nintendo Switch versions of Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen recently went on sale too.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.