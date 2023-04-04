Adil Ray calls for 'allies' following Suella Braverman grooming gang comments

Adil Ray has called for "allies", claiming "racists are out" since Suella Braverman singled-out British Pakistani men as source for concern in grooming gangs.

The home secretary sparked backlash yesterday after she spoke about child sexual assault crimes and claimed “the perpetrators are groups of men, almost all British Pakistani”, repeatedly alluding to high-profile cases in Rotherham and Rochdale, despite a 2020 Home Office report finding that group-based sex offenders are “most commonly white”.

Since making her comments, Ray, a regular Good Morning Britain host, has said the atmosphere feels like it did after the terrorist attacks which occured on 9/11 and 7/7 with "racists" scrutinising British Pakistani men.

He said: "Two days in from Braverman’s comments the racists are out. Feels like post 9/11 and 7/7. British Pakistanis such as me will be required to defend and explain heinous crimes. We never ask that of the majority of the population regards most cases of sexual abuse. We need allies."

Meanwhile, Braverman's comments come as prime minister Rishi Sunak pledged that “political correctness” about ethnicity will not get in the way of a crackdown on grooming gangs as he promised tougher sentences and a new police taskforce and said it would be mandatory to report suspected cases.

This seemed to be a similar plan to one one Keir Starmer proposed around a decade ago.

