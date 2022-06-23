Laura Tobin repeatedly gets Adil Ray's name wrong in awkward GMB chat

Weather presenter Laura Tobin was faced with an awkward blunder on Good Morning Britain when she realised she'd been getting Adil Ray confused with Aled Jones.

What's more, when she tried to apologise, she slipped up once more.

"I’ve already text you to say I’m sorry, haven’t I Aled?" Laura said on air, before realising her mistake.

"She did it again!" Charlotte Hawkins yelled back. "Laura, you’re doubling down!"

Ray took it in good spirits and jokingly referred to Tobin as 'Linda' for the remainder of the show.



