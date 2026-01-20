'This is not normal': Trump posts AI image of himself appearing to take Greenland

Donald Trump has been posting inflammatory AI-generated images on social media again and people are beyond unimpressed.

The US president and his administration have been accused of being the most “unserious” administration ever , thanks to their incessant meme posts on official government social media accounts, and they are not beating the allegations anytime soon after their commander in chief posted some concerning AI-generated images.

In a series of late-night posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted a couple of concerning AI-generated images linked to his desire to take ownership of the island of Greenland – an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark – as well as annexing the country of Canada, and taking Venezuela under his control.

One image saw Trump, flanked by secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice president JD Vance, putting a US flag into the ground. A sign next to them read, “Greenland, US territory est. 2026”.

In another image, he appeared to sit behind the desk in the Oval Office with European leaders sitting on the other side, while a map on a board showed the US, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela coloured in with the American flag.

“It’s 1 am and Trump is awake posting AI images of him taking over Greenland. This is where we are as a country. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!!!” someone wrote.

Another said: “On and on it goes! Demented! Trump on his social media site has shared an image, seemingly AI-edited, that shows him sitting alongside a map of the U.S. that includes Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as he speaks to European leaders.”

Someone else wrote: “I hope this finally wakes everyone up.”

Another wrote: “Trump just posted this insane AI pic: him, Vance and Rubio planting the US flag in Greenland like it’s already ‘US TERRITORY EST. 2026’. Bro is dead serious about taking it. Tariffs on Denmark incoming. Wild.”

One publication said: “This stopped being funny a long time ago.”

“This is not normal,” another wrote.

