Video

'Leave Greenland alone!' America heckled as Vanessa Williams sings at NBA gameplay icon

'Leave Greenland alone!' America heckled as Vanessa Williams sings at NBA game

A heckler was heard at an NBA game in London shouting “Leave Greenland alone!” during Vanessa Williams’s performance of the U.S. national anthem at the O2 Arena (January 18), drawing cheers and laughs from parts of the crowd.

The outburst came amid growing international tension over President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and threats of tariffs on European allies if they don’t comply.

Williams finished the anthem unfazed, and the regular-season game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic went ahead as planned.

