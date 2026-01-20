JD Vance got the 2016 throwback treatment and it's very telling

US vice president JD Vance has been given the 2016 throwback trend treatment and it makes for uncomfortable viewing for him.

If you’ve been on social media at all recently, chances are you’ll have noticed the trend that sees people looking back and reflecting on who they were in 2016.

Despite today being known as one of president Donald Trump ’s yes-men, things weren’t always that way for JD Vance – and the 2016 trend has brought that fact into stark focus.

A decade ago, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election (in which Trump was taking on Democrat Hilary Clinton), Vance was a vocal critic of Trump’s, calling him an “idiot”, “reprehensible”, and even, privately, “America's Hitler”.

You wouldn’t know it now, based on the way Vance seems to blindly back every controversial and, quite frankly, scary move Trump makes, but back in 2016, Vance described himself as a “never Trump guy” in an interview, and added, “I never liked him”.

A roundup of some of Vance’s 2016 tweets and interviews has gone viral in a post on X/Twitter, captioned: “POV it’s 2016 and you are the Trump’s future VP @JDVance.”

In one post from 7 October 2016, Vance asked in a tweet : “What percentage of the American population has @RealDonaldTrump sexually assaulted?”

Another post read: “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible.”

In the comments, someone wrote: “The best 2016 dump.”

“The one consistent thing is that he is maximally condescending, self-satisfied, and scoldy,” said another.

Another argued: “Vance used Trump as a stepping stone in his claim to fame, without Trump the world wouldn’t have known JD’s name.

“I’m sure there’s parts of Vance that are still deeply disgusted by Trump but a pathetic man with no morality will use anyone and anything to climb the ladder.”

