Trump’s 2013 post about Iran proves there’s always a tweet to come back and bite him

https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/posts/what-a-rotten-deal-we-made-with-iran-we-get-nothing-except-laughter-at-our-stupi/10153524727340725/In light of the Iran-US peace deal signed by Donald Trump, people have been returning to a 2013 post from the president.

It just shows, with Trump, there’s always a tweet ready to come back and bite him.

It comes as Trump signed the deal during his visit to the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday (17 June).

The 14-point plan in the MoU includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending conflicts in Iran and Lebanon and establishing a $300bn reconstruction fund for Tehran.

The $300bn reconstruction figure for Iran is perhaps the biggest talking point, with the reported deal saying the United States would undertake, together with regional partners, to “create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Now, with Trump being criticised over the terms, having launched the war himself with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, people are returning to an old tweet from Trump.

Writing in 2013, Trump said: “What a rotten deal we made with Iran. Get nothing (except laughter at our stupidity”. They get everything, including delay and big cash!”





The tweet was in reference to the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany signing an interim nuclear agreement with Iran in November 2013.

It’s not the only post which has aged like milk for Trump, either. A post from 2020 has resurfaced too.

The tweet in question comes from January 3, 2020, when Trump wrote: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation."

The Republicans Against Trump account commented: "There's ALWAYS a tweet."

It wasn't just the 2020 tweet that people returned to either. In 2015 Trump posted: "Message to Obama re: Iran: 'The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it.' – The Art of the Deal."

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