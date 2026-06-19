Donald Trump ’s Truth Social post that claimed there would be no deal with Iran without “unconditional surrender” has resurfaced for all the wrong reasons .

Almost four months after US president Trump launched the US into a war with Iran without a plan or clear objective for when it would end, he has now signed a 14-point memorandum that has left many people confused .

In an analysis, CNN’s Katilan Collins reported how it is a “document that achieves few of the objectives that he laid out at the beginning of this war”. Meanwhile, Trump has reneged on one alleged objective around Iran having missile capabilities, instead suggesting it would be “unfair” not to allow Iran to possess a ballistic missile.

Back in March, Trump posted on Truth Social, writing: “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

And, it is a remark that has come back to bite him as people think the US is the one that has all but surrendered.

“This actually ended up being correct,” someone argued.

Another mocked: “Damn he wasn't kidding about UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER was he lmao.”

Someone else wrote: “What happened to that ‘Unconditional Surrender’ we were talking about? Wait... he didn't mean…”

“The Art of Unconditional Surrender,” another said.

One person pointed out: “Trump promised there would be no deal. Only UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.

“To be fair, he never actually specified who would be surrendering.”

Another person imitated: “Trump: did I say whose unconditional surrender? Checkmate!”

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