‘Awkward’ Trump appears unaware of leaders picture being taken at G7

Donald Trump looked confused during a photoshoot at the G7 summit in France, with the president seemingly unaware a picture was being taken at all.

The summit has seen a couple of awkward moments for Trump, who also appeared to wander off in the wrong direction while attending the summit. In that incident, the president walked to his right after posing for a picture, while the other politicians in attendance stayed where they were. French president Emmanuel Macron then appeared to direct him back in the right direction.

In another strange moment, Trump appeared to be unaware that a aerial picture was being taken of world leaders at the event - despite Macron urging everyone to pose for it.

Trump was one of the leaders seated at a conference desk, but didn’t look at the camera or even appear to know it was being taken.

The image was shared by the French government on social media with the caption “Bienvenue à Évian!”(Welcome to Evian!).

It sparked a lot of reaction online, with the Democrat's Headquarters account writing: "Trump, 80, seems unaware that everyone else is posing for a photo."









"He is completely out of it," another social media user wrote.









"It's more like G7," one said.

"Completely zoned out," another wrote.

US president Donald Trump looked awkward in a bizarre aerial photo of grinning world leaders at the G7 summit in France.

Trump and other members of the forum are meeting in Évian-les-Bains this week to discuss the wars in Iran and Ukraine, alongside other major international issues from the global economy to AI.

France's Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Britain's Sir Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney make up the leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

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