CNN’s Kaitlan Collins compared Donald Trump ’s goals for the Iran war with what he has now signed in a 14-part draft agreement – and the results are telling

Collins, who Trump has personally insulted on more than one occasion, took viewers through an analysis of the “gentleman’s agreement” Trump recently signed along with Iran in the hopes of bringing to an end the conflict started by the US and Israel.

“The details in this page-and-a-half document run counter to what the president has been demanding throughout this war and going back years,” Collins said.

The memo contains 14 specific points.

“The very first point listed says that both sides will quote ‘refrain from the threat or use of force against each other’ and it’s something the president already seems to be hedging on,” Collins explained, before a clip of Trump suggesting he would “go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head” if Iran doesn’t “behave”.





The second point in the memo relates to Trump’s insistence to the Iranian people that they should keep protesting the regime and that “help is on its way”. Now, the memo states that they will both have to “refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs”.

Many times throughout the war, Trump appeared to flip-flop over the importance of the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping lane for oil that was blockaded during the conflict and saw the cost of fuel surge. Collins pointed out, “The president did acknowledge today that it was part of what drove him to make this deal”.

It was also pointed out that, when Obama unfroze some Iranian assets in 2015 – something that will now be happening under the signed agreement – Trump said in 2025, “I would have never given them back the money. I would have said, ‘the money is off the table, let’s start negotiating’.”

Now, about his own negotiation, Trump suggested: “The unfreezing, that’s an easy one to answer. We have taken a lot of their money and we have their money … It’s not our money, it’s their money, and we froze it. At a certain point in time, I guess we’re going to have to give it back.”

Also in the document, a $300 billion dollar rebuild fund was confirmed.

Crucially, omitted from the memo were some of what the president claimed his key “objectives” were, such as missile capabilities. In fact, Trump has since suggested that it would be “unfair” for Iran not to be allowed to have ballistic missiles.

“The reality tonight is that the president has signed his name to a document that achieves few of the objectives that he laid out at the beginning of this war,” Collins concluded.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.