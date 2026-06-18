People have been left baffled by Donald Trump ’s latest concession to Iran following his claim that the war was to stop it from having weapons.

On 28 February, the US president embroiled the US in a war with Iran , in conjunction with Israel, without the consent of Congress. The move drew significant criticism, which continued as the war rumbled on for months without resolution, sending fuel and food prices rising globally.

Throughout the war, in which 13 US service people and thousands of Iranian civilians lost their lives, Trump and his administration touted many different (and contested) explanations for starting the war, ranging from regime change to destroying its missile capabilities.

Now, as a 14-part draft agreement has been signed by both nations, people have been left baffled by Trump’s remarks that it would be “unfair” not to have ballistic missiles.

When asked to clarify a point he’d previously made, Trump told a reporter: “I’m saying that if other countries have them, it's a little bit unfair for them not to have some. A ballistic missile is not the same thing as what we’re talking about.”

His suggestion has been slammed by critics who are questioning why Trump initiated the war.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari wrote: “This war was literally for nothing. None of the alleged objectives - regime change, destroying nuclear or missile programs - were met.

“We murdered thousands of Iranian civilians and 13 Americans died for NOTHING.

“A catastrophic, senseless tragedy at the hands of an evil moron.”

US senator Chris Murphy added: “He took America to war - killing 13 soldiers, thousands of Iranian civilians and costing taxpayers $60 billion - to get rid of Iran’s missile program.

“And now that he’s lost the war, he pretends like it’s no big deal.

“Just unforgivable. What a charlatan.”

Another suggested: “He went from ‘destroy their missiles’ to ‘sharing is caring’ in 12 seconds.”

Someone else questioned: “Wasn’t this the entire reason he went to war???????? Lmfao.”

One person pointed out: “Yesterday's red line is today's bargaining chip.”

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