UFOs and AI speeches: The key moments from Donald Trump's Logan Paul interview

Potentially one of the biggest interviews of the year took place on Thursday (June 13), with Donald Trump appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

Paul divided his fans after announcing Trump as a guest, confirming the news on Twitter/X, writing, "United States Champion United States President." With a photo of Trump and Paul attached whilst the pair held Paul's WWE United States championship belt.

In fact, Trump wasted no time trying to flog more of his merchandise, gifting Paul and co-host Mike Majlak a signed Trump hat, with one featuring his " Make America Great Again " slogan, as well as two t-shirts featuring Trump's mugshot .

People are also fairly sure that Paul managed to get Trump to do the one thing they’re never seen him do before – break into genuine laughter after squaring off with Paul for a promo shoot.

The Donald Trump Interview - IMPAULSIVE EP. 418 www.youtube.com

These are the biggest talking points from Trump’s Impaulsive appearance.

Does Trump believe in UFOs?

One of the biggest talking points was UFOs. While Trump said he doesn’t personally believe in them, he said he had met with military pilots who had strange encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, as the government refers to them.



Trump said: “I met with pilots, like beautiful — Tom Cruise but taller — handsome perfect, people. ‘Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane. And I looked at these guys and they really mean it.”

“Am I a believer? No. Probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

Trump went on to say: “It’s very believable. It’s very possible that there is something. And why wouldn’t it be, you know, you take a look at the universe, and you see all of the different planets and you see this, you know, look at, we are one relatively small planet, why wouldn’t it be on a planet that’s, you know, 400 times the size?”

Debating Joe Biden

Impaulsive

Biden was questioned about his upcoming debate scheduled for June 27 with president Joe Biden on CNN, and he said: "Fake [Jake] Tapper and lots of other people that were involved on CNN, [the Biden campaign] wanted to be seated, which I didn't like. I said we should stand and I think we won that point.

“But I would have agreed to whatever I had agreed to because they didn't want to do it. They thought that I wouldn't do it because it's CNN, but I've done plenty of CNN. I did a town hall not so long ago with CNN that worked out well. But I think they’ll be fair. I think they’re gonna try to be fair. As fair as they can be."

He went on to say: "But I think that it’s important for there to be a debate. So [the Biden campaign] said, ‘You want to debate?’ 'Yep, I'll accept. You don't even have to tell me.' Then they said CNN, they said the different people that are involved, but let's see what happens. I used to get along with [debate moderator] Jake Tapper. We'll see what happens, but it doesn't matter. Whatever it is, it is.”

He has no idea who Drake or Kendrick Lamar is

When asked in a quickfire round of questions, Trump admitted that he wasn’t aware of the biggest feud in rap – Drake vs Kendrick Lamar.

“I don’t know,” he told Paul, when asked who he thought had won.

Fair enough.

He thinks he's 'eclipsed' Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra

When giving Paul a shirt with his mugshot on, he spoke about historic mugshots – and claimed that he’s “eclipsed” Elvis and Frank Sinatra, two men with famous mugshots.

“Well Elvis had one, Frank Sinatra had one — but we've eclipsed them. A long time ago we've eclipsed them.”

“I'm not sure if I love it or not, but it is what it is,” he added.

His speeches are written with AI

Talk turned to AI, and Trump admitted that he used it to prepare his speeches.



When asked about artificial intelligence, Trump said: “What it does is so crazy now, it can also be really used for good, I mean, things can happen.

“I had a speech rewritten by AI out there. One of the top people, he said: ‘Oh, you’re going to make a speech? He goes ‘click, click, click’ and like 15 seconds later he shows me my speech that’s written so beautifully. I said, ‘I’m going to use this.’”

On his relationships with dictators

Trump spoke about his time in office and the relationships he developed with both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un claiming that he got along with both men despite their nation's histories and animosity towards the United States.













Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings