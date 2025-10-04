The 30 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said

Whether you love him or hate him, Donald Trump is undoubtedly unafraid to speak his mind - even if it means getting ridiculed mercilessly by the internet.

From the invention of "covfefe" (does anyone know what that is yet?), to the claim that you "can't be too greedy" (and don't we know it), there's truly no shortage of comedy gold that leaves the president's mouth.

So, naturally, we've rounded up the 30 stupidest things Donald Trump has ever said... subjectively, of course.

Getty

In Trump’s first joint address since taking office in January, he praised his own stance on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives , tax cuts and trade tariffs. But, viewers were quick to point out the moment that saw the president claim that the Biden administration had spent $8 million dollars to make “mice transgender”.

The comment drew laughs from those in the audience, as well as online, as people believed Trump appeared to be confusing it with “transgenic mice”.

Making mice transgenic is a revolutionary process by which scientists add human cells to mice to enable them to more accurately study the effect of disease on human tissues.

In his first major blunder since becoming president for the second time, Trump claimed that Spain is a ‘BRICS’ country during a press conference, where he was asked about defence spending in the country.

He claimed: “They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out.”

BRICS refers to a bloc of 10 developing economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, of which no EU member nation is a part.

Following the tragic plane crash between a helicopter and an American Airlines flight in Washington DC in January 2025, Trump took the opportunity to blame diversity and inclusion.

"I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary, you remember that only the highest aptitude they have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers”, he said.

"Then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first.

"The initiative is part of the FAA's (Federal Aviation Administration) 'diversity and inclusion hiring plan', which says diversity is 'integral to achieving the FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel'. I don't think so. I don't think so. I think it's just the opposite."

The comments were met with backlash.

When Trump vowed to introduce mass deportations should he become president, he was quizzed on the fate of British royal Prince Harry. However, it looks like Harry’s all good for now, as Trump says he’d let him stay because he has “enough problems” with his wife, Meghan.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife – she’s terrible”, he quipped.

It’s no secret that Trump thinks a lot of himself, but when he referred to himself as the “king”, people weren’t so willing to go along with it.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”, he wrote on Truth Social, referencing the scrapping of new tolls in the city’s mass transit system.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, simply responded: “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. We’ll see you in court.”

The US is involved in an ongoing dispute over Greenland as Trump wants the land to be America’s, even claiming that Denmark doesn’t have the “right” to the country - except he missed one major fact.

Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has been part of Denmark for 600 years despite being 1,815 miles away (for context, the distance between Greenland and the US is 3,134 miles).

Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mute Egede, fired back at Trump’s comments in a Facebook post where he wrote: “The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us."

“Enough is enough,” he added and shared his plans to organise a meeting of the chairmen of all Greenland’s political parties “as soon as possible” to discuss Trump’s latest remarks. Yikes.

Donald Trump bending the truth? There’s just no way. Except, he did just claim US egg prices went down 30 per cent in one week alone, when they’ve actually gone up quite significantly.

"I don't know if you saw. Little things such as the cost of eggs – little to you, but big to the people out there. Down almost 30 per cent, in the last, eh, few days”, he said during a press conference on 12 March.

Even Serena Williams ' former coach Rennae Stubbs chimed in on the action, writing : "This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Getty

Everyone remembers that infamous White House meeting between Donald Trump and President Zelensky when they sought to find a peace solution between Ukraine and Russia - but it would seem things were never going to end well right off the bat.

Ahead of a meeting in the Oval Office with JD Vance and Zelensky, Trump greeted the Ukrainian president with a comment, saying: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Zelensky was seen dressed in a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident, which Vance would later go on to criticise, as he’d chosen not to wear a suit. The Ukrainian has not worn a suit since Russia’s invasion began, and instead opted for a uniform likened to his soldiers.

Trade tariffs continue to be a hot topic for US president Donald Trump , but when he tried to play the blame game it ultimately backfired, after social media users pointed out an important fact relating to the situation.

During a White House press conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday (February 24), Trump was asked about trade between the US and neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada.

"I mean who can blame if they made these great deals with the United States, took advantage of the United States on manufacturing, on just about everything - every aspect that you could imagine they took advantage of," he said.

"I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again."

It was Trump who signed “those things”.

When he made it back into office for a second time, Trump was already setting his sights on a third term in the White House - except, that’s not allowed.

On February 20, Trump delivered a speech at a Black History Month event at the White House where he boasted about receiving "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."

"I won’t be happy the next time," he continued, adding: "Should I run again? You tell me."

However, despite Trump's hints, the 22nd Amendment states that it isn't possible.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once," it reads according to the National Constitution Center.

However, he's since backtracked (as of May 2025) and says he's "not looking" at running again.

While we’re often torn on whether we love the planet or being able to drink a Diet Coke in peace more, Trump has made his feelings about the plastic straw ban clear - and vowed to reverse it.

"These things don't work, I've had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode. If something's hot, they don't last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It's a ridiculous situation," he said, speaking about paper straws, before immediately signing an executive order to bring the trusty plastic ones back.

Trump doesn't seem too concerned about plastic straws polluting the planet and thinks “it’s OK” to keep using them.

The president added: “I don’t think that plastic is going to affect the shark very much as they’re ... munching their way through the ocean".

Getty

Trump hates a lot of those things, and who knew one of those things would be windmills? The 78-year-old described the wind farms as "garbage" and said that when in office, his administration plans to implement policies to stop building them.

“They are dangerous,” Trump said on the matter. “You see what’s happening up in the Massachusetts area with the whales … The windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously.”

This is a topic Trump has been vocal about during his presidential election campaign as he pledged the number of wind farms would be slashed if reelected.

Donald Trump is infamous for saying completely outrageous remarks, making dubious decisions and just generally things that make you go: "Eh?"

And he's done it again, this time about American citizenship .

Trump recently spoke with NBC News about his aim to end birthright citizenship and said American citizens with family in the country illegally may be deported.

"Did you know, if somebody sets a foot - just a foot, one foot, you don't need two - on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America”, he said.

"Yes, we're going to end that because it's ridiculous. We're the only country that has it, you know. You know we're the only country that has it."

Trump here is seemingly describing an outrageous scenario where a woman would give birth to an infant that could have one foot in America and another in another country like Mexico and Canada.

At a time where gender-based violence is rife, it’s actually rather shocking that Donald Trump once publicly fantasised about Liz Cheney being shot.

Trump branded Ms Cheney – the daughter of Dick Cheney, the former Republican vice president, who has come out in support of Trump’s rival Kamala Harris – a “very dumb individual” and a “radical war hawk”.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” he said. Yikes.

Trump’s signature slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ didn’t come from nowhere - and it makes sense given that he made his feelings about the state of the US under Joe Biden clear.

Speaking in Tempe while on his campaign trail, Trump said: “We’re like a garbage can, you know, it’s the first time I’ve ever said that, and every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angry. First time I’ve ever said garbage can, but you know what, it’s a very accurate description.”

Before being re-elected as president, it was clear Trump was willing to do anything to secure his second term - even if that meant making his feelings about the current administration at the time clear and unfiltered.

In the same rally speech which saw him ramble about the penis size of late US golfer Arnold Palmer , the former Apprentice star took aim at then-vice president Kamala Harris using rather colourful language.

He told his supporters: “We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s*** vice president. The worst.”

Getty

By October 2024, Trump had done a number of rallies on his campaign trail, and frankly, must have been clutching at straws to win over voters.

Donald Trump used his speech at his Michigan rally on 18 October to go after an imaginary woman named ‘Jill’ and tell her “fat husband” to get “off the couch” and “vote for Trump” – yes, really.

“Early voting is underway so get everyone you know and get out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote, make sure you vote, and bring all our friends that want to vote for us, tell them: ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch. Get that fat pig off the couch”, he told the crowd.

“’Time to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country’ … Get him up, Jill. Slap him around, get him up!”

Donald Trump labelled himself the “father of IVF” in an awkward moment in front of an all-female audience of voters, as he attempted to win them over in the 2024 election.

It comes as many fear rights to IVF may become threatened under a Republican, Trump-led government.

It happened during a Fox News town hall in the key election battleground of Georgia, when the issue of reproductive rights and IVF (In vitro fertilization) came up, and he scrambled for an answer.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who was also running for president, called the comment “quite bizarre”.

Donald Trump made a joke at a private fundraiser referencing the widow of Corey Comperatore, the supporter who was killed during the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, according to a report.

The Guardian reported it obtained a 12 minute recording from a dinner held in Aspen, Colorado on August 10 in which he was heard swearing, claiming a group of "murderers" came to America after being released from prison in another country and making a joke at the expense of Comperatore's family.

Trump reportedly said: "So they're going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the cheque - we handed her the cheque - and she said, 'this is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I'd much rather have my husband'.

"Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn't say the same.

"I know at least four couples. There are four couples, Governor [Abbott], that I know and you're not one of them. At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

During the election campaign, Trump said giving police "one really violent day" to tackle crime such as theft from stores would help to stop people stealing in what's been described as "one of the most dangerous speeches of the 21st Century".

Trump spoke at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on September 29, claiming crime rates are skyrocketing (something the far right consistently falsely claims to cause fear) and it's primarily the fault of migrants.

He went on to say this could be dealt with in a way similar to the dystopian action horror film series The Purge where all crime, even murder, is legal for a 12-hour period. Not a wise choice, if you ask us.

21. Trump wants to rename AI - and his suggestion makes no sense

Donald Trump doesn't like artificial intelligence... well, the name at least, as he bizarrely requested for AI to be called something else.

(Because renaming the "Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies wasn't enough.)

The US president was in attendance at an artificial intelligence summit on 24 July when he decided to make this linguistic query during a speech.

"Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” Trump said, tossing his hands up in the air.

"It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius," he said of the developing technology.

We're not sure that one will catch on.

22. Donald Trump expects another 'thank you' for doing the right thing





Following a bust-up over Ukraine, it seems Trump expects another ‘thank you’ for helping a warzone – this time concerning the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

Speaking in Scotland on Sunday, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen sitting next to him, the US president told reporters: “We gave $60 million, two weeks ago - and nobody even acknowledged it – for food.

“It’s terrible. You know, you really at least want to have somebody to say ‘thank you’ … Nobody acknowledged it, nobody talks about it, and it makes you feel a little bad when you do that.

“Nobody gave but us, and nobody said, ‘gee, thank you very much’, and it would be nice to have at least a thank you.”

How very charitable.

23. Trump claims he's the only president ever to have donated his salary

Donald Trump has made a wild claim about his presidential salary, but everyone is saying the same thing.

The US president has made many wild claims throughout his presidency, from outlandish claims about drug prices to the suggestion he’s “ shook more hands than any human is capable of”.

In his most recent brag on Truth Social, Trump suggested he is “the only President” to have donated his salary – $400,000 annually.

While his claim of being the only president to do so is false (several of his predecessors including John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated their presidential salaries), many have also highlighted how he has spent eye-watering sums of public money on playing golf , and also made billions while in office.

According to the tracking website Did Trump Golf Today?, 24.5 per cent of Trump’s presidency has been spent golfing.

24. This bizarre rant about grass

25. Not understanding how prices work

Donald Trump's maths is coming under scrutiny once again following his latest claim about cutting drug prices - and the verdict is it still doesn't add up...

The president was asked what advice he has for Republicans on Capitol Hill heading into the midterms, and that's when Trump brought up the bizarre claim about the "tremendous drop in drug prices".

“You know, we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 per cent,” he said.

This clip began making the rounds on social media, where Trump's stats were swiftly criticised as they schooled the commander-in-chief that his calculations would mean Americans would be paid to receive their medication.

26. Trump claims European leaders gave him new nickname

Whether its boastful claims about his alleged successes or wild figures conjured up to make him look good , Trump is no stranger to being his own cheerleader.

But, perhaps one of his most bizarre claims yet came when he claimed to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (25 August) that European leaders have nicknamed him “the president of Europe”.

“They [EU leaders] jokingly call me the president of Europe,” Trump claimed.

“They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honour. I like Europe. And I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders.”

Somehow, no one quite believes him.

27. Trump denies Epstein birthday book letter is his

President Donald Trump has denied signing a note included in a 2003 birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein.

The album was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee after they subpoenaed documents from Epstein’s estate late last month.

As he arrived for dinner in Washington, D.C., Trump dismissed the claim as “nonsense,” stating, “It’s not my signature,” and, “That’s not the way I speak.”

He added, “Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language.”

28. Trump responds 'who?' when asked about assassinated Democrat

Donald Trump has sparked huge backlash for his response to a reporter who asked a question about murdered Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman .

In June, Hortman, the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband and dog, were assassinated by a man impersonating a police officer. The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, also shot another Democratic lawmaker and his wife the same night.

The reporter asked: “In retrospect, given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House Speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

Shockingly, Trump responded: “Uh, I’m not familiar. The who?”

29. Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel suspension was due to bad ratings

Donald Trump was asked to comment on the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and jumped at the opportunity to throw shade at the late night talk show host, while in a press conference in the UK with Keir Starmer.

The President claimed, "Well Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else."

Trump went on to mention Kimmel's comments on the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk before saying it was a matter of Kimmel's "talent" that cost him his show.

30. Trump's response to Jimmy Kimmel's return is exactly what you'd expect

In what was a screeching u-turn from ABC, the Disney network announced on Tuesday that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show would return that evening, after previously deciding to preempt the show “indefinitely” following the comedian’s remarks about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t happy with the change of plan, as he fumed on social media: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do.

“Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Diddums.

