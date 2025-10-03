'Walk up the damn stairs': Tim Walz rips into Donald Trump's escalator rant

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has fiercely criticised Donald Trump amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, accusing the former president of punishing Democratic-led states by withholding funding.

Speaking on the shutdown’s impact, Walz declared, “I am going to challenge him,” before mocking Trump’s outrage over a stopped escalator: “Walk up the damn stairs.”

Walz slammed the idea of having to “kiss the ring” for basic services, calling it “outrageous.” He vowed to follow lawful measures and take legal action if necessary.

