Trump hits back at biographer over claims he got 'rejected from Harvard'

Donald Trump fired back at biographer Michael Wolff, who recently claimed that the US president's tirade against Harvard is because he didn't get into the university.

The Trump biographer, bestselling author of Fire and Furyand All or Nothing, shared his theory on The Daily Beast Podcast with host Joanna Coles last week.

“It’s important not to lend too much calculation and planning to anything he does,” Wolff said of Trump. “But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn’t get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy Leagues.”

This clearly has gotten back to Trump, who took to Trump Social on June 2 to lambast Wolff as a "Third Rate Reporter" and to declare the author's theory is "totally FALSE" and deny ever applying to the oldest and richest Ivy League school.

"Michael Wolff, a Third Rate Reporter, who is laughed at even by the scoundrels of the Fake News, recently stated that the only reason I’m 'beating up' on Harvard, is because I applied there, and didn’t get in. That story is totally FALSE, I never applied to Harvard," Trump wrote.

He continued: "I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. He is upset because his book about me was a total 'BOMB.' Nobody wanted it, because his 'reporting' and reputation are so bad!"

Before Trump's rant, a White House press secretary, Taylor Rogers, similarly slammed Wolff and The Daily Beast over the comments.

“The Daily Beast and Michael Wolff have lots in common — they both peddle fake news for clickbait in a hopeless attempt to amount to something more than lying losers,“ she said in an email. ”The President didn’t need to apply to an overrated, corrupt institution like Harvard to become a successful businessman and the most transformative President in history.”

In the latest with Trump's escalating dispute with Harvard, $2.6 billion in federal research grants for the university have been cancelled by the government.

The Trump administration has also attempted to revoke Harvard's ability to enrol international students who make up about 27 per cent of Harvard's intake (6,800 students).

But this was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Boston on Friday (May 23), and the order was extended last Thursday (May 29).

Most recently, Trump has claimed Harvard is hiding a list of their foreign students despite the government already having access to data.

