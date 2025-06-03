Donald Trump's deleted SNL sketch has resurfaced amid TACO Trump meme

Donald Trump's deleted SNL sketch from 2004 has resurfaced after Wall Street traders gave him the nickname TACO Trump, which stands for 'Trump Always Chickens Out'.

The nickname was coined because of the president's habit of making tariffs, only to change his mind and backdown days later causing the market to rebound after it drops.

The internet was quickly consumed by the nickname with people editing tacos into any Trump related content they could, but this resurfaced clip has sent them spiralling.

The sketch from 2004, sees Trump dancing with cast members dressed as chickens in a fake commercial for "Donald Trump's House of Wings".

