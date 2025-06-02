Trump claims Harvard 'not giving' foreign student list despite government data

Donald Trump has claimed Harvard University is hiding a list of their foreign students despite the government already having access to data on their identities because they're in the country on student visas.

When asked what his message was to Chinese students worried about the future of their studies in the United States, Trump said: "They're going to be okay, it's going to work out fine... I don't know why Harvard's not giving us the list, there's something going on because Harvard's not giving us the list."

Trump's administration has attempted to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students in the latest of a series of disagreements with the oldest and most prestigious University in the States.

It is also unclear why Harvard would need to provide the government with information on the identities of foreign students, given student visas must be processed and approved by the government before they can enter the country to begin or continue their studies.

