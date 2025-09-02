Why Trump's 'controversial' White House portrait of Biden is causing a stir

Donald Trump revealed why a new portrait of Joe Biden in the White House is going to be “controversial”.

On Friday (29 August), before his disappearance from the public eye , Trump showed off his plans for the White House, showing a reporter a sketch of his plans for portraits in the Rose Garden.

The reporter from the conservative news website Daily Caller , Reagan Reese, was shown a mock-up of what Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden’s, portrait is going to look like. Trump, in a kind of troll move, revealed that it is going to feature an auto-pen in it.

Trump said: “We put up a picture of the autopen”, to which Reese responded, “Oh, that’s hilarious.”

An auto-pen is a device that replicates a signature and has been used by presidents for decades. Trump, however, has attempted to claim that presidential pardons which came at the end of Biden’s term were issued using an autopen, with him suggesting that Biden didn’t know about them.

It wasn’t clear if the portrait would feature an image of Biden with the auto-pen or if it would simply be the device itself. He said it would be ready in about two weeks .

Either way, Trump told the reporter: “This is going to be very controversial.”

Trump continued to ramble about a Republican-led investigation that is taking place about Biden’s use of the auto-pen.

“It’s true though, now they’re finding the autopen, which should not have been used, [Ian Sams], he spoke to Biden briefly twice about nothing,” Trump claimed.

Speaking to the New York Times in July, Biden spoke about the decisions on clemency.

“I made every single one of those. And — including the categories, when we set this up to begin with. And so — but I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so — yes, I made every decision,” Biden said.

He said the only reason the auto-pen was used was “because there were a lot of them.”

