Democrats rebrand Trump’s 'big beautiful bill' as the 'We’re All Going to Die Act'

Democrats are speaking out against Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" and rebranding it the "We're All Going to Die Act".

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave the new name on Wednesday (June 4) saying “The more you look at the bill, at the House bill, the worse it gets."

Schumer claims this bill is just tax breaks for the ultra wealthy, paid for by gutting health care for up to 16 million Americans.

Previous Trump loyalists Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also spoken out against the bill this week.

