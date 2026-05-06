'Even pets are losing their jobs to AI' as tech company launches robot dog

Artificial intelligence isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the conversation around it is just as inescapable. One swipe on Instagram and you’re deep in AI fruit drama. Switch over to LinkedIn and professionals are spreading existential dread about the tech coming for everyone's jobs. Meanwhile, in real life, friends are telling you that "ChatGPT told them," so it must be true.

And now, believe it or not, AI is coming for the dogs. Yep, you heard that right.

A strangely wholesome furry companion is set to hit the market, bringing robotics into your living room in the form of a four-legged friend.

Inevitably, social media had thoughts, with one user joking: "Damn, even pets are losing their jobs to AI."

Many others questioned why budding pet owners wouldn’t just head down to their local dog shelter instead.

Meanwhile, one simply wrote: "Nobody asked for this."

While the AI hate train was to be expected, Familiar Machines & Magic's "emotionally aware" pet called 'Familiar' may serve a broader purpose across different demographics, including the elderly, children who might benefit from less screen time, or those who aspire to have a dog but simply don’t have the time.

"Your Familiar builds memory and a distinct personality across every interaction, so the relationship keeps getting richer and more personal the longer it’s there," the description reads.

Despite the mixed response, some people understood where the concept was heading and were fully on board.

"This robot pet could seriously help the elderly and disabled who are not able to care for a live pet," one hit back against criticism.

Another penned: "For everyone hating on this their are demographics that would greatly benefit, like various elderly care robots in Japan. Certain senior citizens may no longer be able to care for themselves or a pet. People with intense developmental disabilities or neurodivergence who want a pet but are not equipped to care for one independently."

A third called Familiar a "wonderful solution" after sharing the struggles with her father, who has dementia.

"People with dementia thrive more with pets, but keeping a live pet healthy is hard for them," they wrote.

The company's website shared: "We're developing the underlying models and hardware for emotionally intelligent, physical AI that can 'read a room' and operate safely in the physical world. Familiars are the first step."

The waiting list for Familiar is now open.

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