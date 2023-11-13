Joe Biden uses 'devastating' Veterans Day message to turn Trump's words on him

In his latest campaign ad, President Joe Biden attacked his 2020 - and likely 2024 - Republican rival Donald Trump.

On Veteran's Day (Nov 11), Biden shared an ad on Twitter/X that included quotes from Trump from The Atlantic, about the Armed Forces.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It's full of losers," the video reads. "That guy is smart. Why did he join the military?"

The video also quotes Trump telling the father of a fallen soldier: "I don't get it. What was in it for them?"

It also included comments made by Trump on the late Senator John McCain who was a veteran and a prisoner of war in Vietnam. One such comment was: "We're not going to support that loser's funeral."

The video ends by saying: "If you don't respect our troops, you can't lead them."

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared a post to honour veterans.

"Our Veterans will never stop fighting for the America we cherish. The full measure of your sacrifice and your family's dedication in support of your service may not be fully understood and appreciated, but it will never be forgotten."

However later on took a more polarising message.

"In honor of our great veterans on Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.

"Lie, steal, and cheat on elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American dream," he wrote.

"The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the radical left lunatics who want to destroy our country, we will make America great again!"

Biden's ad was praised by a lot of Democrats as the 2024 Presidential election is less than a year away.

"Democrats need to do more messaging like this", wrote one user.

American musician and actor Steven Van Zandt tweeted "GO JOE, GO!"

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump is leading the polls for the Republican candidacy at 56.6 per cent, whilst DeSantis, who is second in the race, is only at 14 per cent.

