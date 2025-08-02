Kamala Harris’ eerie confession has everyone ditching their wireless earphones

Kamala Harris has done her first TV interview since the 2024 election with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and there was one now-viral moment that's somehow got everyone questioning their own lifestyles.

The former vice president was on the show waxing lyrical about her new book '107 Days', and discussed at length about how her life has changed since leaving politics - for the meantime at least.

Sure, she arrived on stage to chants of "USA", and spoke about *that* California governor bid she turned down because the "system" is "broken", but it was actually a confession about wireless earphones that piqued interest.

Colbert brought up some never-before-seen photos from the book, including one of Harris on the day Joe Biden announced he'd be withdrawing from the presidential race on July 21 2024.

She's sat in the dining room at the vice president's residence on a Sunday, wearing loungewear, where she admits she ended up taking over 100 calls that day.

However, one detail she wanted to explain, was the fact she was wearing wired earphones.

"I've been teased about this but I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing", she said, gesturing to the wire.

“I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I have been in classified briefings", she noted. "Don’t be on the train using your earpods thinking somebody can’t listen to your conversation. I’m telling you, the [wired earphones] are a bit more secure.”

Suddenly, despite your average person not holding the key to any classified information, we're all debating our choices.





"My NSA listening to my playlists with me", one person joked.





"This doesn't even matter cause there's nothing important to get out of the average citizen", another chimed in.

However, others were slightly more concerned.

"I hate the idea of people's privacy being violated", someone penned.

"You mean people can hear that I’m playing Phoebe Bridgers on repeat? Without my consent!??!?", a fourth wrote.

Thankfully, most modern bluetooth devices are encrypted, so you don't need to worry too much - in fact, if the FBI want to hear us chat about how much we love our pets and the latest reality TV for three hours - frankly, they can enjoy it.

