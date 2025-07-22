Stephen Colbert throws not-so-subtle shade at Paramount with Trump dig

Stephen Colbert just threw some not-so-subtle shade at Paramount for cancelling his show with a little help from his friends Weird Al, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In a nod to the viral Coldplay jumbotron cheating scandal that dominated the headlines this week, Weird Al and Lin- Manuel Miranda performed Coldplay's hit 'Viva La Vida' while scanning the Late Show audience with a 'kiss cam', panning to a cartoon of Donald Trump and the Paramount logo canoodling and then looking shifty.

Showing the network what they'll be missing, Colbert's kiss cam audience members included stars such as Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald, Seth Myers and Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

