Karoline Leavitt has sparked criticism online after claiming that Donald Trump isn’t doing things for his own benefit, claiming that the president has lost money since beginning his second term.

That’s despite reports in Forbes that Trump’s net worth has risen by $3 billion since 2024.

In a clip which has been shared widely on social media, White House Press Secretary Leavitt said: "I think it's frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.”

Leavitt went on to say: “This is a president who has actually lost money for being president."











Former Monty Python member John Cleese was one of the commentators on social media to react, saying: “She's just preparing to start a new career as a stand-up.”





Another said: “GTFOH. He’s selling watches and sneakers.”

It comes after Leavitt was called out after she shared a massive self-own on social media.

The Trump administration has faced accusations of being the most “unserious” government in US history over its repeated posting of memes in relation to serious issues such as deportation.

Leavitt did nothing to help beat the allegations after (astonishingly) sharing a screenshot of her 'infantile' reply to a journalist’s basic question recently too.

