As political leaders around the world issued messages marking the Easter weekend, US president Donald Trump – unsurprisingly - saw the religious celebrations as an opportunity to attack his political opponents.

Yep, while vice president JD Vance – who is a Catholic - spends the Easter weekend in Italy missing out on a formal visit with the Pope, Trump is doing what he does best and ranting on social media.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, peppered with the occasional word in all-caps, the Republican fumed: “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into Our Country.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Oh, and you guessed it, he also went after Biden again.

He continued: “Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.

“He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing.

“But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!”

If you missed it, the ‘autopen’ line refers to Trump accusing Biden of using the mechanical device to sign presidential pardons.

And after previously conceding he lost the 2020 election by “a whisker”, and then claiming he said that “sarcastically”, it appears Trump is back to pushing his assertions that the 2020 presidential election involved voter fraud and cheating.

Naturally, social media users were quick to criticise Trump’s rage-posting:

Political commentator and content creator Dean Withers joked that "nothing screams Jesus has Risen like calling half the country lunatics":

And another slammed Trump as a “disgusting character”:

Twitter/X accounts aren’t the only ones mocking the US president’s approach to Easter, either, as Saturday Night Live once again ridiculed Trump in a Christianity-themed sketch earlier this month.

