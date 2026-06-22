US president Donald Trump has continued to express his anger at the state of Washington D.C.’s Reflecting Pool following its renovation, claiming it has been “vandalized” amid an algae infestation and the dark blue sealant peeling off.

The National Guard has been deployed to protect the site, and reports have also emerged of a duckling being found dead in the water.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, the 80-year-old Republican wrote: “Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalized Reflecting Pool. I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing?

“SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE! We will fix it?”

And while the question was rhetorical, X/Twitter users responded by answering the “who would do such a thing” question by pointing in Trump’s direction:

“You. You did it,” wrote the news outlet MeidasTouch:

One account tweeted: “WOW, who would do such a thing? SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE! says the man who did that exact such thing”:

“Are MAGAts really buying his bs that the pool was vandalized,” asked a second:

And a third wrote: “47 wants you to believe a coordinated gang of… algae bandits… gave cameras, cops, and nat’l guard members the slip”:

Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that arrests had been made over “the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool”, which he added “worked perfectly, including the mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before”.

“We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

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