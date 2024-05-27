Former RNC chair calls for Trump to be put “in jail”

The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and MSNBC host, Michael Steele, has urged the justice system to put former President Donald Trump "in jail" after the likely GOP nominee attacked the Department of Justice (DOJ) on social media.

Last summer, Trump was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents upon leaving the White House in 2021 and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022.

On May 21, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to claim the DOJ "AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE," referring to language in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that is standard in all federal search warrants.

Ex-federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, told MSNBC Trump and his family were not even in Florida at the time the search warrant was executed, which was specifically "coordinated" to happen that way by the FBI.

Kirschner pointed out Trump is currently out on bail.

"There is a vehicle in the law designed to address this. The pre-trial defendant is on release, he's on release still technically in four cases, is a danger to even a single person in the community, the law says he is to be detained pending trial," he said.

"As we were just discussing, this is another failure of the equal application of the law to Donald Trump and we are paying the price dearly for it."

This is where Steele chimed in, saying: "Well, if we believe he's not above the law, then put his behind in jail. And that's how that would work for everybody else."

Trump recently also sent out an email to his supporters that read: "BIDEN'S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME! ... You know they're just itching to do the unthinkable ... Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger."

US Attorney General Merrick Garland called Trump's allegations "false" and "extremely dangerous," adding the language in the warrant is a "Justice Department standard policy limiting the use of force ... In fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.