Jeanine Pirro storms out after being questioned on gun violence

Jeanine Pirro stormed out of a press conference on Tuesday (August 12) after being questioned by a reporter on the DOJ cutting funding for the prevention of gun violence.

A reporter asked: "Are you concerned that the DOJ's funding cuts to gun violence prevention programs undermines efforts?"

Before the reporter could finish her line of inquiry, Pirro said "Oh stop it," before giving a vague excuse that they are putting all kinds of resources onto the street.

The press conference was quickly wrapped up as the district attorney appeared to be done with the questions she was being asked.

