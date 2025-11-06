Trump blames the Republican Party’s election losses on just one word

President Donald Trump gave his verdict on why the Republican Party experienced election losses this week, and apparently, it's all to do with a certain word...

The Democrats won a high-profile mayoral race in New York City with Zohran Mamdani, as well as gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

In a Truth Social post, Trump cited two reasons he claimed pollsters gave for the Republicans being defeated, writing: “'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters."

But in an interview with Fox News, the commander-in-chief also believes there's one word Republicans weren't mentioning enough - affordability.

"They have this new word called affordability and they don't talk about it enough. The Democrats make it up because we took over a mess. Think of energy. Energy was so expensive, and now I have it down to half what it was."

It's not a new word by any means (first coined in the 1910s, according to the Oxford English Dictionary), but it has been coming up in recent years due to rising inflation after the Covid pandemic, which has been impacting everyone's cost of living, and this includes rising grocery prices.

A key policy pledge Trump made in the 2024 presidential election campaign was to combat this and “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

"We've done so much, energy is way down. Look at energy. We'll have $2 gas. That brings everything else down. Groceries are way down other than beef," he added.

This $2 gas claim is often repeated, but the AAA has disproved this. It cited the current national average is just over $3 a gallon, but still about a dime cheaper than it was a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index figures recorded how the average grocery prices rose 0.3 per cent from August to September.

