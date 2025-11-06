President Donald Trump has hit out at newly elected Zohran Mamdani, warning that the incoming New York City mayor needs to be “respectful of Washington” if he wants to succeed.

Trump described Mamdani’s victory speech as “very angry” and labelled some of his statements “dangerous”, suggesting the mayor-elect must show deference to federal authority or risk failure.

He also offered a backhanded conditional olive branch, saying he “wants the city to succeed” while making clear the new mayor must meet his expectations.

