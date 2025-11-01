Donald Trump’s changes to the White House have sparked fury over recent weeks, what with demolishing the East Wing to make way for an enormous golden ballroom when US citizens are facing a cost of living crisis.

The designs for the new $300m ballroom have been called predictably ‘tacky’ , while the golden additions to the Oval Office have also been ridiculed.

Now, the latest ‘upgrade’ Trump has ordered to the White House also include a new marble finishes in the Lincoln Bathroom.

"The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House - Highly polished, Statuary marble!" Trump wrote, posting pictures on Truth Social.

The post led to widespread derision online, with many criticising the timing of the opulent upgrades.

Commentator Molly Ploofkins wrote: “Forty million Americans are about to lose food assistance, and this guy’s posting pictures of his upgrades to the White House s***ter.”









Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren reshared Trump's Truth Social post and wrote: "15 million Americans are going to lose their health care."









Another critic wrote: "While millions lose healthcare, Trump erases Lincoln's historic bathroom for tacky gold bling. Gutting our heritage, one vanity project at a time."

One more said: “While Trump splurges millions on gold-plated toilets for his ego, 15 million Americans face losing Medicaid, proving his ‘America First’ is really just ‘Me First.’”

It comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked fury by saying work on a new ballroom for the iconic presidential building was Trump’s “main priority”

Trump says the build has been funded by unnamed “patriots”, sparked controversy after images of the existing building being torn down were shared online – despite Trump made previous assurances that the work “won’t interfere with the current building”.

