This new trend is 'troubling' for Trump - and stats say he should be worried

President Donald Trump won't be happy to learn that a certain nickname has been catching on...

In fact, "TACO" was the top term that was Googled with 'Donald Trump' on Thursday, according to CNN's data reporter Harry Enten.

The TACO term came about as a way to refer to Trump's flip-flopping when it came to his controversial tariff plan (announcing the tariff plans and then backing out), with the acronym standing for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

It was first coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, which then caught on with Wall Street and has since become an internet meme.

It's fair to say Trump isn't a fan of the 'TACO' nickname... Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president was quizzed on the cheeky nickname at a press conference on May 28, and you could say he wasn't too amused by the new moniker.

"That's a nasty question. To me, that's the nastiest question," he responded to reporters.

“I've never heard that - you mean because I reduced China from 145 per cent that I set, down to 100 and then down to another number. And I said, you have to open up your whole country?' he continued.

“And because I gave the European Union a 50 percent tax – tariff – and they called up and they said, ‘Please, let's meet right now. Please, let's meet right now.’ And I said, Okay, I'll give you till June 9.”

But it looks like "TACO" is here to stay (or is at least having a moment), if Google searches are anything to go by, as Enten noted how they're “through the roof,” with a 9,900 per cent on Thursday (May 29).

"So if you were wondering whether or not this ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ and the acronym ‘TACO’ actually has entered the mainstream, well Google gives it away,” Enten said. “It 100 per cent has.”

The reporter went on to note how this is "quite troubling" for Trump as "obviously he trades on his name."

“He trades on the idea that he does what he says, and if all of a sudden you’re associating ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ with Donald Trump? Well, that is no bueno.”

Elsewhere, Trump hates being the internet's new favourite meme - President Taco, and Trump claims Harvard 'hiding' foreign student list.

