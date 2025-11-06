The White House has been accused of sharing a misleading image that exaggerates the Republican Party’s level of popularity, but people aren’t falling for it.

It would be fair to say that things have been tough for the Republican Party of late. Despite controlling the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, a shutdown of the US government has been ongoing for more than five weeks .

Not only that, but the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, as well as independent Andrew Cuomo, who Donald Trump endorsed, were both defeated by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral election.

In an attempt to claw some sort of reputation back, the White House shared what appeared to be a map of the US showing the areas of party support by colour – Republican areas in red and Democratic areas in blue.

They captioned the post: “The map that made the left cry. Never forget.”

But it didn’t take very long for people to point out that swathes of landmass that were filled in as red don’t actually inhabit any people at all.

In fact, an animation was shared that changed the perception significantly.

“LOL. It’s sad to see the official White House account sharing this stupidity.

“Land doesn’t vote, people do. Here’s an animated version of your map that transitions between county and actual population.”

One person added: “CORN FIELDS DON’T VOTE.”

Parkland shooting survivor and political activist David Hogg added, “This must go so hard if you’re stupid.”

Another person pointed out: “Well, it’s ‘We the people’, not ‘We the corn’.”

One person urged: “The reality that has Republicans panicking. Keep going!”

