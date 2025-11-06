White House posts video mocking the left one year after election win

The White House has drawn sharp criticism after posting a video mocking the political left, released exactly one year after the Republican party’s election victory.

The clip, shared on official channels, shows clips of angry voters after the news that Donald Trump had won the 2024 elections, with the caption, "Happy anniversary to the Left's meltdown. We're still CELEBRATING."

Critics warn the message deepens national divisions and undermines the dignity of the office, rather than outreach or unity, the administration appears to embrace polarising mockery.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings